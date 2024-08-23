UPDATE: A contradictory report has surfaced regarding Beyoncé’s rumored performance at the Democratic National Convention. The Hollywood Reporter reports (sorry) that “A representative for Beyoncé says the singer will not attend the 2024 Democratic National Convention.” In fact, the rep says, “Beyoncé was never scheduled to be there. The report of a performance is untrue.”

That probably won’t stop folks from speculating, but Kamala Harris is taking the stage as of this writing, so it certainly appears that reports of Beyoncé performing tonight were greatly exaggerated — unless she’s closing after Harris, which would be unusual. But hey, the whole campaign’s been unusual, so “weirder” things have happened.

The 2024 Democratic National Convention is turning out to be quite historic, as Kamala Harris has officially been named the first-ever woman of either Black or Asian heritage to be nominated the official Presidential candidate of the Democratic Party. What’s more, this year’s DNC has had guests reflective of the optimism inspired by her nomination, with Lil Jon putting in an appearance, Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” receiving play, and reportedly, even Beyoncé preparing to put in a performance. After bringing on Megan Thee Stallion, Charli XCX, and using Beyoncé’s “Freedom” in a campaign ad, Harris’ play for the Presidency is getting a co-sign from the Queen of the Renaissance herself, according to TMZ.

Per TMZ’s sources, Beyoncé is in Chicago, where the convention is being held, and law enforcement has been placed on “high alert” as Chicago Police Department has been assigned to security for the DNC. Some delegates in attendance are even dressed up in Cowboy Carter-styled attire, just in case Bey shows up — and it’s fair to think that they might have some insider information on that count. As for what song she’ll perform, if any… The smart money is obviously on “Freedom,” which has soundtracked the Harris campaign to date. Stay tuned.