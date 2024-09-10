Between recording, touring, releasing her own whiskey, spending time with her family, and watching clips from Austin Powers In Goldmember on YouTube (oh wait, that’s me), Beyoncé lives a busy life. But the “Texas Hold ‘Em” singer still finds time to keep up with contemporary music, as she revealed to GQ.

When asked to name some of her current favorites, Beyoncé replied, “I love and respect all of the female singers-songwriters who are out right now. Raye, Victoria Monét, Sasha Keable, Chloe x Halle, and Reneé Rapp. I love Doechii and GloRilla, and I just heard That Mexican OT, he’s from Houston… he goes hard!”

Beyoncé is also a fan of “Please Please Please” by Sabrina Carpenter, and she thinks “that Thee Sacred Souls and Chappell Roan are talented and interesting. I’m obsessed with my backseat baby…. I’m a Smiler.” (I believe that’s a reference to Miley Cyrus; her fans are known as Smilers, and they worked together on Cowboy Carter standout “II Most Wanted.”)

But when she’s not nodding knowingly to the “and a Jay-Z song was on” lyric in “Party In The U.S.A.,” Beyoncé is sticking with the classics, “like Stevie Wonder, Marvin Gaye, and music from artists on the Stax label,” she said. “I just watched that documentary [Stax: Soulsville USA]. It’s so good! I highly recommend it.” It’s not her favorite film of 2024, however. “The best movie I’ve seen this year is Inside Out 2,” she said. “I think it’s brilliant, and I’m currently watching House Of The Dragon and The Chi.” Maybe her next album cover will ditch the horse in favor of a dragon.