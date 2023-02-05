Beyoncé isn’t nicknamed Queen Bey for nothing. Music’s biggest night, the Grammy Awards, is starting off strong for the “Cuff It” singer.

The Houston representative is just four wins away from setting the all-time record for most decorated solo artists. A record currently being held by Hungarian-British conductor Georg Solti.

However, with her latest win for Best Dance/Electronic Recording for the single “Break My Soul,” she is well on her way. The win not only pushes her one victory ahead of legendary composer and producer Quincy Jones, but according to Chara Data, Beyoncé now has at least one Grammy for each of her solo albums.