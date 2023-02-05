Beyoncé isn’t nicknamed Queen Bey for nothing. Music’s biggest night, the Grammy Awards, is starting off strong for the “Cuff It” singer.
The Houston representative is just four wins away from setting the all-time record for most decorated solo artists. A record currently being held by Hungarian-British conductor Georg Solti.
However, with her latest win for Best Dance/Electronic Recording for the single “Break My Soul,” she is well on her way. The win not only pushes her one victory ahead of legendary composer and producer Quincy Jones, but according to Chara Data, Beyoncé now has at least one Grammy for each of her solo albums.
All of @Beyonce's solo studio albums have now won at least one award at the #GRAMMYs.
Here is a full list of Beyoncé’s Grammy Award wins.
Beyoncé — Dangerously in Love
- Best Contemporary R&B Album
- Best R&B Song for “Crazy In Love”
- Best Rap/Sung Collaboration for “Crazy In Love”
- Best Female R&B Vocal Performance for “Dangerously In Love 2”
- Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals for “The Closer I Get To You”
Beyoncé — B’Day
- Best Contemporary R&B Album
Beyoncé — I Am… Sasha Fierce
- Song of the Year for “Single Ladies (Put A Ring On It)”
- Best R&B Song for “Single Ladies (Put A Ring On It)”
- Best R&B Female Vocal for “Single Ladies (Put A Ring On It)”
- Best Pop Vocal Performance for “Halo”
- Best Contemporary R&B Album
- Best Traditional R&B Performance for “At Last”
Beyoncé — 4
- Best Traditional R&B Performance Award for “Love On Top”
Beyoncé — Beyoncé
- Best Surround Sound Album
- Best R&B Song for “Drunk in Love”
- Best R&B Performance for “Drunk in Love”
Beyoncé — Lemonade
- Best Urban Contemporary Album
- Best Music Video for “Formation”
Beyoncé — Renaissance
- Best Dance/Electronic Recording for “Break My Soul”
- Best Traditional R&B Performance for “Plastic Off The Sofa”