GloRilla may have walked away from last night’s Grammy Awards empty-handed, but her spirit is full. Despite her not taking home a gramophone trophy for Best Rap Performance, the Memphis native still had a breakout night. Not only did the “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” rapper perform her record as part of the ceremony’s 50th-anniversary tribute to hip-hop music, but she was also able to meet the most awarded musician in Grammy history, Beyoncé.

GloRilla managed to sneak in a brief chat with Beyoncé near her table between performances and acknowledgments. Then, the rapper took to her personal Facebook page to relive the moment, writing, “I hugged Beyoncé. I’m never taking a bath again.” In another post, writing, “I’m finna get my 15-second conversation with Beyoncé tatted. Ahh! I’m still not over it.”

While GloRilla hasn’t shared what the pair discussed, she did grab a selfie video during the ceremony with Beyoncé declaring her love for the singer, “I love you so much,” GloRilla says with a full smile with the caption, “I met Beyoncé — bye. My life is complete.”

Well, it seems GloRilla is living out the lyrics to her song “Tomorrow 2” as she raps, “Every day the sun won’t shine, but that’s why I love tomorrow.” But, of course, GloRilla knows the awards will come later, so she’s set on enjoying the present moment.