What Are The Prices To Expect For Beyoncé’s Ivy Park Trail Collection?

The Beyhive is justifiably upset that Beyoncé didn’t win Album Of The Year for Renaissance at the 2023 Grammys on Sunday night, February 5, while simultaneously fighting for tickets to her forthcoming Renaissance World Tour. Fans’ attention spans will be tested even further this week when Beyoncé and Adidas drop a new Ivy Park collection.

According to Adidas’ official press release, the “Park Trail” collection “is inspired by the resilience of the outdoors, the spirit of the streets, and the possibilities of the future.” The online release is set for tomorrow, February 9, and select partner stores will begin selling the collection on Friday, February 10.

Here are the basics, as written in the press release:

56 apparel styles (including inclusive sizing), 12 accessories, 3 footwear styles (with one tyle, the TT 2000, in two colors)

Unisex regular and oversized fits

Men’s regular and tight fits

Women’s tight, regular and oversized fits

Sizes from XXXS-XXXXL

But as with anything Bey-related, there’s one big question: How much will this cost? The good news is that the low end of the price range is $30. The bad news is that pricing tops out at $600.

The “Park Trail” rollout dates back to last month when Ice Spice and Offset were revealed as two of the campaign’s faces.

It was reported by The Wall Street Journal earlier today, February 8, that Adidas’ projected Ivy Park to net $250 million in sales last year but earned $40 million in 2022 instead.

Check out how Ivy Park is setting the tone for 2023 below.