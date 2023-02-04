How Much Are Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance Tour’ Tickets?

It’s hard to believe, but it’s only been two days since Beyoncé officially announced the dates for her global Renaissance Tour this year.

The shows, in support of her 2021 album, will kick off in Stockholm, Sweden in May. She will then continue around Europe before making her way back to North America in the summer.

However, given Ticketmaster making serious headlines after Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour debacle and A-List pop stars commonly being associated with skyrocketed pricing on the tickets, members of the Beyhive are likely wondering how much attending will set them back.

According to National World (and Twitter users), Beyoncé’s ticket prices for the London show are reportedly the following (USD equivalent) and expected to be in a similar range. However, dynamic pricing on Ticketmaster and other fees could increase it depending on implementation.

Seated – £56.25 to £199 ($68.31 – $241.67)

Standing – £106.80 ($129.70)

Gold Circle – £177.50 ($215.56)

GA Early Entry Package – £221 ($268.38)

Silver VIP Fan Ticket Package – £256 ($310.89)

Premium GA Early Entry Package – £321 ($389.82)

Gold VIP Fan Ticket Package – £341 ($414.11)

Club Renaissance Experience – £372 ($451.76)

BeyHive VIP Package – £769 ($933.88)

Alien Superstar Riser – £1038 ($1260.55)

Pure/Honey On Stage Risers Front Row Experience – £2400 ($2914.56)

Doing my service to society, here are the Beyonce London prices pic.twitter.com/F3fY3sXtMS — 🐖 (@sorrowofamonkey) February 2, 2023

The official prices for Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour US performances will be available when the first Citi presale starts on February 7.

More information, along with a complete list of her worldwide show dates, can be found here.