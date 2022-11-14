Rihanna has been busy generating headlines this fall — confirming she will perform the Super Bowl LVII halftime show, contributing two ballads to the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack, and controversially selecting Johnny Depp to appear in her Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 show. But Rihanna is constantly resetting the bar, and she hit the headline jackpot by merely mentioning Beyoncé today (November 14).

The Fenty mogul was asked by E! News to name her “dream model” for a future Savage X Fenty show. “Beyoncé,” Rihanna said. “I mean, Beyoncé’s got body. That would just trump everything for me.”

Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 premiered on Amazon Prime Video last Wednesday (November 9). The featured models included Abbott Elementary‘s Sheryl Lee Ralph, Wakanda Forever‘s Winston Duke, Cara Delevingne, Lilly Singh, Simu Liu, Taraji P. Henson, Taylour Paige, and more. There’s an even more ambitious goal amongst Rihanna’s team than getting Beyoncé for a future installment.

“It would not surprise me if we had Vol. 7 on the moon,” director Adam Blackstone said, per Billboard. “If anyone can do it, it’s our Rihanna.”

Fans will likely take Rihanna’s mention of Beyoncé and run with it. (And who could blame them?) In the same vein, the natural assumption was that Rihanna’s Super Bowl announcement and return to music meant that her first album since 2016’s ANTI was on the way. Not so fast.

“Super Bowl is one thing. New music is another thing. Do you hear that, fans?” Rihanna recently joked to the Associated Press.

The best defense mechanism is to just stream “Lift Me Up” and “Born Again” until Rihanna’s next official move.