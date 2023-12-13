Is Beyoncé A Billionaire?

Not yet, but she is close. According to Billboard, which reported on Forbes‘ latest estimates of Beyoncé’s wealth, the “Flawless” singer’s net worth has grown since Forbes listed her at No. 48 on its annual ranking of “richest self-made women” (ha) in America. Back then, she sat around $540 million. But then the receipts for the Renaissance tour came in, adding $100 million after taxes. Then, Forbes took another look at its valuation of her catalog, putting that at around $300 million. Finally, adding in Parkwood Entertainment and her joint holdings with Jay-Z — such as a $200 million mansion in Malibu — Forbes estimates Beyoncé’s net worth to be around $800 million. Not to poke any sore spots but you have to wonder if she’d have cleared that last $200 million with a renewal of her Adidas deal, which ended in February with a loss on Adidas’ side. Maybe she’ll be able to get Ivy Park back up and running and clear that final hurdle.