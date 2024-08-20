With sexually explicit music seemingly at an all-time high, listeners are growing more appreciative of lyrical subtleties. From breakout tracks such as Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP” to Sexyy Red’s “Pound Town,” many rap acts aren’t leaving anything up to the imagination.

But over on the R&B front, Beyoncé has made a rather extensive collection of track’s riddled with innuendo. So much so that the leader of the Beyhive, Tina Knowles (more affectionately referred to as Momma Tina) just discovered the true meaning behind her daughter’s 2009 single, “Ego.”

Over on Instagram, Knowles reposted a clip from the Can I Vibe With Y’all podcast (view here), where hosts Cazo Wilborn and Chris Mathis sing along to NSWF lyrics, which many believe to be about…penis (more specifically’s her husband Jay-Z’s package).

“Wow, I just realized that she wasn’t talking about that ego,” she wrote. “Ohhhhhh Myyyyy!!!!!!! 😂😂😂 I’m serious, I really didn’t Know til now!!!!! That’s crazy! Nooo! Really? Maybe not ! I don’t know! What y’all think?”

When Bey sings, “It’s too big / It’s too wide / It’s too strong / It won’t fit / It’s too much / It’s too tough / He talk like this ’cause he can back it up,” let’s just say the double entendre has aided in the expansion of the Carter family.

If Miss Tina is just learning about “Ego,” wait until she truly listens Beyoncé’s records “Levii’s Jeans,” “Blow,” “II Hands II Heaven,” and “Rocket.” Momma dearest might just clutch her pearls.