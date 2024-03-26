Of all the co-signs a rising artist could receive, the most coveted is still Drake’s — just look at the response to his remix of 4Batz’s breakout song “Act II: Date @ 8.” Even Kendrick Lamar, who is apparently dead set on going at Drake’s neck lately, owes at least some of his popularity to appearing on the Canadian rapper’s second album.

However that particular situation turns out, Drake hasn’t stopped sharing his platform with up-and-coming artists. The latest to receive his coveted co-sign is Flint, Michigan’s Bfb Da Packman. Drake appears on the tracklist of Packman’s upcoming album Forget Me Not, which he shared via social media on Monday (March 25).

In addition to Drake, Forget Me Not will feature guest appearances from many of Bfb Da Packman’s fellow Michigan natives, includine DDG, Icewear Vezzo, Rio Da Yung OG, Skilla Baby, and Yhung T.O.. West Coast rap impressionist 03 Greedo also makes an appearance, further strengthening the longstanding bond between the Motor City and the Golden State.

Drake’s impending appearance on Packman’s album is already generating plenty of buzz online, as fans of the underground rapper anticipate a glowup of similar proportions to all those who have tapped the reigning star of hip-hop on past projects like Lil Baby, Migos, and more.

this is the randomest Drake co-sign maybe ever lol, good for BFB https://t.co/MPwfOJUYwc — Frazier Tharpe II (@The_SummerMan) March 26, 2024

There’s Noooo Wayyyy 😱 Bro

Drake & Rio Da Yung Og on the same track on BFB pack man tape 🤯 pic.twitter.com/Ii9lxVcDbR — ChaMoma ⚡️🏆 (@ChaMomaYT) March 26, 2024

Drake, Rio , and Bfb Packman on one track streets eatin pic.twitter.com/NPoyahLb4V — 𝓞𝓥𝓞𝓜𝓐𝓡⁶ (@xvx_mar) March 26, 2024

a song with Packman & Rio would be the canvas to get disrespectful as hell 😂 but this one probably been recorded for a minute https://t.co/l6eW7AMhtc — ⬆️ (@andrejgee) March 26, 2024

Forget Me Not is out on 3/29 via Sony.