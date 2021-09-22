The last we heard from Flint, Michigan native BFB Da Packman, the jokester rapper was preparing his debut release, Fat N****s Need Love Too. Today, he becomes the latest guest on UPROXX Sessions, bringing his unique, off-kilter lyrical sensibilities to a boisterous performance of “Weekend At Solomon’s,” a standout from the album. Rocking a Day-Glo Balenciaga long-sleeved shirt, BFB swaggers through chuckle-inducing bars like “I had a fat mama, dawg, I dare you n****s blame me.”

BFB is part of a wave of rappers emerging from Michigan by embracing a behind-the-pocket flow marked by smirking, tongue-in-cheek punchlines. He stands apart from them with his externally-facing outlook; while rappers like Babyface Ray, Icewear Vezzo, Rio Da Yung OG, and Sada Baby are more insular, preferring to work within their tight-knit but growing circle, Packman has stretched out beyond the Great Lake State, pulling rappers from all over into his orbit on Fat N****s Need Love Too. While the album does feature locals like DDG, Payroll Giovanni, and Sada Baby, it also employs appearances from Buffalo brick rap powerhouse Benny The Butcher, XXL Freshman Coi Leray, the stoner avatar Wiz Khalifa, and maniacal standup comic Zack Fox. Packman also recently featured on Guapdad 4000’s “Alpha” remix, popping up in whiteface to represent a pernicious Permit Patrick.

Watch BFB Da Packman perform “Weekend At Solomon’s” for UPROXX Sessions above.