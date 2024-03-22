Heading into this week’s new releases, anticipation was sky-high for the Future and Metro Boomin joint album, We Don’t Trust You. Now that it’s out, one track in particular is getting a lot of attention: “Like That,” which features a surprise cameo from none other than Kendrick Lamar. Over interpolations of Rodney O & Joe Cooley’s and Eazy-E’s “Eazy-Duz-It” (a clever callback to Kendrick’s Compton roots), the track finds Future and Kendrick exchanging aggressive verses, but Kendrick’s has flabbergasted fans wondering if he’s taking shots at the two other members of the so-called “Big Three,” Drake and J. Cole.

Did Kendrick Lamar Diss Drake And J. Cole On Future & Metro Boomin’s New Album?

In his verse, Kendrick raps two lines that lend themselves to this view. At about the midway point of the verse, he says, “F*ck sneak dissin’, first-person shooter, I hope they came with three switches.” This appears to be a reference to Drake and J. Cole’s No. 1 single “First Person Shooter,” which appeared on Drake’s album For All The Dogs just ahead of the duo announcing a joint tour.

In the second apparent reference to his seeming rivals, Kendrick punctuates his verse with an even more obvious reference: “Motherf*ck the big three,” he exclaims. “It’s just big me.” He also references Drake’s recent album, which contains a boasting comparison of the Canadian MC to King of Pop Michael Jackson, sneering, “Prince outlive Mike Jack’ / ‘fore all your dawgs gettin’ buried / That’s a K with all these nines, he gon’ see Pet Sematary.”

Final verdict: Yes, it would seem that Kendrick Lamar is indeed going at the heads of his fellow chart-toppers, in a much less ambiguous showing than Big Sean’s reference to the Big Three earlier this week. It looks like the discourse about just who’s the best has started up all over again. May God help us all.