For the average American, a night at the orchestra might feel as realistic as a trip to the moon. Big Sean is not only making the former more accessible for Detroiters, though, he’s giving local hip-hop acts a chance to step up their art alongside the Detroit Symphony Orchestra, all while paying tribute to one of Motor City’s hip-hop legends, J Dilla.

The hometown hero is once again teaming up with the Detroit Pistons to host A Night At The Orchestra, a one-night-only concert featuring Illa J (Dilla’s younger brother), Nasaan (the late Proof’s son), Queen Naija, Skilla Baby, and Tee Grizzley, on June 29 at the Orchestra Hall in Midtown Detroit. The DSO will also play an instrumental homage to the late, great Dilla, adding a new dimension to the innovative producer’s pioneering sound.

Proceeds from the concert will go to the Detroit Pistons Foundation, the Boys & Girls Club of Southeastern Michigan and Big Sean’s Sean Anderson Foundation.

Sean’s just the latest hip-hop figure to combine the ostensibly “high art” of symphony orchestra with the down-to-earth populism of hip-hop; Metro Boomin, Nas, RZA, and more have performed with orchestras in the past, and per the Detroit Free Press, Sean won’t even be the only rapper to do so in Motown this year, as Jeezy is scheduled to play a show of his own at the Fox Theatre in September.

You can find more info about Big Sean’s A Night At The Orchestra here.