RZA Is Turning ‘Enter The Wu-Tang (36 Chambers)’ Into A Series Of Symphony Shows For Its 30th Anniversary

2023 marks the 30th anniversary of the groundbreaking Wu-Tang Clan debut album Enter The Wu-Tang (36 Chambers). With that in mind, the group’s de facto leader RZA has something special planned to celebrate the anniversary: A run of shows at New York’s Gramercy Theatre turning the kung-fu-obsessed rap recording into a straight-up symphony.

Considering the original’s orchestral components, which were drawn from a variety of sources including ’70s soul records and actual classical compositions, it’s a reworking that makes a lot of sense. Other rappers, such as Nas, have done similar things with some of their most pioneering works, and RZA himself even produced a ballet earlier this year called 36 Chambers Of Shaolin And A Ballet Through Mud.

The shows will take place November 7th, 8th, and 9th, with tickets going on sale Friday, September 8th at 10 am. You can get more info here. Meanwhile, the Wu-Tang Clan as a crew kick off the next part of their North American tour alongside De La Soul and Nas next Friday, September 15th at Madison Square Garden. See below for the full schedule.

09/15 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

09/20 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena *

09/22 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live *

09/23 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place *

09/24 – Tampa, FL @ Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino *^

09/26 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena *

09/27 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center *

09/29 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall *

10/01 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena *

10/02 – Laval, QC @ Place Bell *

10/04 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center *

10/07 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center *

10/08 – Chicago, IL @ United Center *

10/10 – Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre *

10/13 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place *

10/14 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome *

10/16 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena *

10/17 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center *

10/18 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena *

10/21 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena *

10/22 – Highland, CA @ Yaamava Theatre *

^ = Daytime Pool Party Performance

* = w/ De La Soul