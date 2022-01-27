Over the course of her music career, HER has earned an overwhelming number of awards an accolades, including several MTV VMAs, 21 Grammy nominations, and an Oscar. Now, along with Grammy-winning singer, HER can add another title to her name: Global Brand Ambassador.

The multi-hyphenate musician just signed on as the Global Brand Ambassador for the makeup company L’Oréal Paris. Much like with her music, the singer said she hopes to inspire girls everywhere in her new role with the brand.

“When I use my voice, I need to stand 100 percent with what I represent,” HER said in a statement. “So, I’m beyond happy to join L’Oréal Paris, and to add my voice to this sisterhood representing the diversity of beauty on this plant, with the message for every girl to know her worth deep in her heart.”

Continuing to talk about her new role on Instagram, HER wrote, “Like so many women, @LorealParis is a brand I’ve known since I was a young girl, not just for their products (which I really do use!) but also for their beautiful mantra, Because I’m Worth It. That powerful statement is just as relevant today as it was when introduced to the world 40 years ago. I can’t wait to be part of helping to shape what it means for the next generation of women to feel #worthit.”

HER hasn’t mentioned whether or not the new partnership will result in an exclusive makeup line, like Megan Thee Stallion did with Revlon. But it does look like HER will be starring in L’Oréal’s upcoming advertisement campaign for their Elvive Dream Lengths Super Curls hair care line.

