Latto, Doechii, And More Will Be Honored At The 2023 Billboard Women In Music Awards Hosted By Quinta Brunson

The honorees for the annual Billboard Women In Music Awards have been announced, as a new class of women celebrate a year of making their mark on the music industry. Set for March 1, 2023, at the YouTube Theater in Inglewood, California, and hosted by Quinta Brunson — who’s making quite the mark of her own in television — the Women In Music Awards acknowledge the artists who have had an outstanding year.

This year’s honorees include Latin music star Becky G, who will receive the Impact Award; genre-breaking rapper Doechii, who will receive the Rising Star Award; reggaeton pioneer Ivy Queen, who will receive the Icon Award; pop singer Kim Petras, who will receive the Chartbreaker Award; Atlanta rap hitmaker Latto, who will receive the Powerhouse Award; country music rising star Lainey Wilson, who will receive the Rulebreaker Award; Lana Del Rey, who will receive the Visionary Award; and K-pop girl group TWICE, who will receive the Breakthrough Award. The night’s performers will be announced at a later date.

Previous recipients of Women In Music honors include Doja Cat, HER, and Saweetie, all of whom performed at least year’s show. Tickets will be open to the public, with an American Express member-exclusive presale on Tuesday and Wednesday, January 31 and February 1, and the general sale Friday, February 3 at 10 am PT. You can learn more at billboardwomeninmusic.com.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.