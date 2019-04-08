Getty Image

Billie Eilish, who was born in December 2001, has made Billboard history as the first artist born in the 2000s to have a no. 1 album. Eilish’s debut album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, was the top-selling LP of last week, moving 313,000 units in its first week on sale. It’s the largest sales week for any female artist in 2019 (yes, even including Ariana) and the second-largest overall.

Eilish is one of music’s brightest stars, and When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? is only the beginning. Eilish and her brother, producer Finneas O’Connell, wrote and produced every song on the album. Eilish, of course, is only 17, and Finneas isn’t much older at 21. Their success is an incredible accomplishment, but also a reminder that the rest of us are irrelevant bags of flesh who are crawling closer to the grave with every passing day.

Eilish may be the first artist born in the 2000s to have a no. 1 record, but she will certainly not be the last. A new generation of singers, songwriters, and performers are coming of age and ready to share their voices. Also, you know, time passes, and people who were once babies don’t stay babies forever.

Billie Eilish’s album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? is out now via Darkroom/Interscope. Get it here.