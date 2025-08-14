Blackpink’s Lisa Confronts Love And Loss In Her Cinematic New ‘Dream’ Video

Blackpink are currently preparing to take over London’s iconic Wembley Stadium this coming weekend. Before that, though, Lisa had to give her solo career some love: Last night (August 13), Lisa shared a new short film for “Dream,” a highlight from her album Alter Ego.

The evocative video co-stars Japanese actor Kentaro Sakaguchi, and in it, the two navigate their bittersweet romantic past.

Lisa previously said of launching a solo career, “At first, I was scared and nervous because I never really come out here to do my own stuff. And now I’m having fun. When [my singles] came out, the reaction from the fans, it’s healing me. It’s like, ‘Oh, my God. Yeah — I did a great job!'”

Watch the “Dream” video above and check out Blackpink’s upcoming tour dates below.

Blackpink’s 2025 And 2026 Tour Dates: Deadline World Tour

08/15/2025 — London, UK @ Wembley Stadium
08/16/2025 — London, UK @ Wembley Stadium
10/18/2025 — Kaohsiung, Taiwan @ Kaohsiung National Stadium
10/19/2025 — Kaohsiung, Taiwan @ Kaohsiung National Stadium
10/24/2025 — Bangkok, Thailand @ Rajmangala National Stadium
10/25/2025 — Bangkok, Thailand @ Rajmangala National Stadium
10/26/2025 — Bangkok, Thailand @ Rajmangala National Stadium
11/01/2025 — Jakarta, Indonesia @ Gelora Bung Karno Stadium
11/02/2025 — Jakarta, Indonesia @ Gelora Bung Karno Stadium
11/22/2025 — Bocaue, Philippines @ Philippine Arena
11/23/2025 — Bocaue, Philippines @ Philippine Arena
11/29/2025 — Singapore @ National Stadium
11/30/2025 — Singapore @ National Stadium
01/16/2026 — Tokyo, Japan @ Tokyo Dome
01/17/2026 — Tokyo, Japan @ Tokyo Dome
01/18/2026 — Tokyo, Japan @ Tokyo Dome
01/24/2026 — Hong Kong @ Kai Tak Stadium
01/25/2026 — Hong Kong @ Kai Tak Stadium

Alter Ego is out now via LLOUD Co./RCA Records. Find more information here.

