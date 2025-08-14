Blackpink are currently preparing to take over London’s iconic Wembley Stadium this coming weekend. Before that, though, Lisa had to give her solo career some love: Last night (August 13), Lisa shared a new short film for “Dream,” a highlight from her album Alter Ego.

The evocative video co-stars Japanese actor Kentaro Sakaguchi, and in it, the two navigate their bittersweet romantic past.

Lisa previously said of launching a solo career, “At first, I was scared and nervous because I never really come out here to do my own stuff. And now I’m having fun. When [my singles] came out, the reaction from the fans, it’s healing me. It’s like, ‘Oh, my God. Yeah — I did a great job!'”

Watch the “Dream” video above and check out Blackpink’s upcoming tour dates below.