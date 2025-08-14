Blackpink are currently preparing to take over London’s iconic Wembley Stadium this coming weekend. Before that, though, Lisa had to give her solo career some love: Last night (August 13), Lisa shared a new short film for “Dream,” a highlight from her album Alter Ego.
The evocative video co-stars Japanese actor Kentaro Sakaguchi, and in it, the two navigate their bittersweet romantic past.
Lisa previously said of launching a solo career, “At first, I was scared and nervous because I never really come out here to do my own stuff. And now I’m having fun. When [my singles] came out, the reaction from the fans, it’s healing me. It’s like, ‘Oh, my God. Yeah — I did a great job!'”
Watch the “Dream” video above and check out Blackpink’s upcoming tour dates below.
Blackpink’s 2025 And 2026 Tour Dates: Deadline World Tour
08/15/2025 — London, UK @ Wembley Stadium
08/16/2025 — London, UK @ Wembley Stadium
10/18/2025 — Kaohsiung, Taiwan @ Kaohsiung National Stadium
10/19/2025 — Kaohsiung, Taiwan @ Kaohsiung National Stadium
10/24/2025 — Bangkok, Thailand @ Rajmangala National Stadium
10/25/2025 — Bangkok, Thailand @ Rajmangala National Stadium
10/26/2025 — Bangkok, Thailand @ Rajmangala National Stadium
11/01/2025 — Jakarta, Indonesia @ Gelora Bung Karno Stadium
11/02/2025 — Jakarta, Indonesia @ Gelora Bung Karno Stadium
11/22/2025 — Bocaue, Philippines @ Philippine Arena
11/23/2025 — Bocaue, Philippines @ Philippine Arena
11/29/2025 — Singapore @ National Stadium
11/30/2025 — Singapore @ National Stadium
01/16/2026 — Tokyo, Japan @ Tokyo Dome
01/17/2026 — Tokyo, Japan @ Tokyo Dome
01/18/2026 — Tokyo, Japan @ Tokyo Dome
01/24/2026 — Hong Kong @ Kai Tak Stadium
01/25/2026 — Hong Kong @ Kai Tak Stadium
Alter Ego is out now via LLOUD Co./RCA Records. Find more information here.