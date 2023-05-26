Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour continued today and fans on social media are freaking out over a video of her new backup dancer, who utterly stole the show. But just who could upstage Beyoncé and get away with it without inciting the ire of the dreaded BeyHive? Only one person, really: Beyoncé’s mini-me, Blue Ivy, who joined her onstage to perform the choreography for “My Power” from Bey’s 2019 soundtrack album, The Lion King: The Gift. Fans couldn’t help but gush at the 11-year-old’s performance, marveling at her poise and confidence — both no doubt inherited from her power couple parents.

BEYONCÉ BROUGHT OUT BLUE IVY OMFG ICONIC😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/dgX4Jt10yg — 𝗱𝗮𝗻𝗻𝘆🫧💚 (@beyoncegarden) May 26, 2023

the tranquility of Blue Ivy after performing to more than 80k people 😭 pic.twitter.com/2GWl2gddtF — ᴀʀᴛʜ (@arthfobic) May 26, 2023

Blue Ivy’s appearance is just one of many surprises the Renaissance World Tour has held for fans as she pulled out dazzling new custom ensembles, loving tributes to and from her own parents, and revealed her own quirky sense of humor as she dressed up as a bee to (maybe) reference the Prime series inspired by her fanbase, Swarm. Fans have reciprocated that energy — some a little too much — increasing anticipation for Beyoncé’s return stateside, where it’s said she’s planning to film parts of the tour for a new project. While on the tour, she also revealed that it was partly inspired by the late Kobe Bryant’s daughter, paid tribute to the late Tina Turner, and released a new remix with Kendrick Lamar, all while preparing the launch of yet another business endeavor.

If Blue’s got some big shoes to fill, she’s certainly being set up for success early and looks to be embracing the challenge.