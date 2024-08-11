Blueface’s past run-ins with the law are catching up with him. According to Vibe, the “Holy Moly” rapper will remain behind bars for up to four years.

Back in 2021, Blueface allegedly assaulted a security guard at a club in San Fernando Valley, California. As a result of that incident, a judge has reportedly ordered that the rapper’s parole be rescinded. Now, instead of serving out his commuted sentence as a free man, that violation has landed him back behind bars, this time until every day is accounted for.

In a statement shared with XXL, a representative of Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office provided clarity on the ruling. “[Blueface] was sentenced to four years in prison during his sentencing hearing in 2022,” said the rep. “As [Blueface] was granted parole, he received an execution of suspended sentence for the four years in prison. Because he has now violated his parole, he has been ordered by the court to serve the four years in prison.”

However, Blueface’s manager, Wack 100, believes that his client will be released sooner. The Donat Show caught up with Wack 100 outside the courthouse following the judge’s decision. During their interview (view here), Wack 100 said that Blueface would receive current for the time he has already served, bringing his time down to three years.