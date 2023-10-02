Los Angeles rapper Blueface has reportedly been sentenced to five years of probation in lieu of a prison sentence for a 2022 strip club shooting in Las Vegas. According to Law & Crime Network, the rapper was handed a suspended sentence of 24-60 months for shooting and grazing a man’s hand during an argument outside the club last October.

Blueface was arrested in November 2022 after the shooting incident, according to the Las Vegas Sun, which said that the 25-year-old rapper got into a fight with the victim, Kentabius Traylor, after Traylor cracked a joke about him as he talked to women in “a cheap vehicle” outside Euphoric Gentlemen’s Club on Windy Rd.

Traylor says Blueface’s entourage attacked him, which surveillance video corroborated. When he tried to escape in his truck, Blueface pulled a gun and fired at least two shows at it. He was booked into the Clark County Detention Center for attempted murder with a deadly weapon and discharging a firearm at or into an occupied vehicle on November 16. Blueface pled guilty to charges of battery and discharging a firearm at or into an occupied structure on July 3 this year in exchange for the suspended sentence.

Blueface is perhaps best known for his 2019 viral hit “Thotiana,” as well as its remix featuring Cardi B and YG. The song peaked at No. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100, buoyed by his unique, somewhat controversial off-kilter delivery. However, in the years since his breakout, he’s been a magnet for controversy of a different variety, including his relationship issues with reality show personality Chrisean Rock.

Correction: A previous version of this story reported that Blueface had been sentenced to five years of prison. However, his sentence was suspended, meaning that he’ll be on probation for what would have been the duration of the prison sentence, but could be subject to prison time should he violate the terms of his probation.