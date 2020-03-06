Blueface And NLE Choppa’s ‘Holy Moly’ Video Pays Homage To ‘Friday After Next’

Blueface has been teasing his debut album release since last December. The album, titled Find The Beat, which stands as a play on his off-beat tendencies in songs, has spawned three singles, including last month’s “Obama” with DaBaby. With another release date in place, one that hopefully he will stick to, Blueface shares another single with fans.

Bringing NLE Choppa along for the ride, Blueface drops “Holy Moly.” The single references the Holy Moly Donut Shop scene from the 2002 film Friday After Next and even begins with a sample from the film. Released with a music video, the visual falls in line with the song’s theme, finding Blueface and NLE Choppa taking over a donut shop and ending with a hilarious skit that finds the two rappers stealing money from unsuspecting customers at the donut shop.

Upon the song’s release, Blueface revealed that Find The Beat would arrive March 13. The new release date would mark the album’s fourth date, so hopefully, Blueface and company come through with album. Per the tracklist Blueface posted on his Instagram, Find The Beat will come equipped with 12 tracks and see additional features from Lil Baby, Stunna 4 Vegas, YBN Nahmir and more.

Press play on the video above to hear “Holy Moly.”