Bobby Shmurda has been living life to the fullest for the last year and a half since being released from prison. Along with the fun, he’s been getting his business in order as he officially parted ways with Epic Records. As both the fans and the “Hot N****” artist look toward the future, there have been questions as to when he will fully dive back into the music scene. In an official press release, Shmurda provided his answer with the announcement that his first post-prison EP Bodboy will release on August 5.

The project’s announcement comes along with the reveal of the 27-year-old’s new label GS9 Records, operating in partnership with ONErpm. The Brooklyn rapper is taking full control over his future, and Bodboy could be the start of his music career’s second wind after jail derailed his white hot momentum. In the time since Bobby left Epic he has released tracks such as “Getting Em Back,” “They Don’t Know,” “Cartier Lens,” “No Time For Sleep,” and “Shmoney” featuring Quavo and Rowdy Rebel in addition to appearing on Funk Flex’s “Hitta.”

With the announcements for GS9 Records and Bodboy comes official confirmation that last week’s “Hoochie Daddy,” a play on Uncle Luke’s “Hoochie Mama,” is the EP’s lead single. The EP is nine songs total and will feature Fat Tony and Shmurda’s longtime collaborator Rowdy Rebel.

Listen to “Hoochie Daddy” here. Below, find the Bodboy tracklist.

1. “Gorilla”

2. “From The Slums”

3. “Hoochie Daddy”

4. “Whole Back”

5. “No Sense”

6. “Glock Inside” ft. Fat Tony

7. “RSN”

8. “Bodmon”

9. “On God” featuring Rowdy Rebel

Bodboy is out 8/5 via GS9 Records.