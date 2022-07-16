Bobby Shmurda has been highly active with music releases recently, but it wasn’t always like that since the rapper was released from prison at the beginning of 2021. His return to music wasn’t as productive or as big as he would’ve liked and it led to him requesting and gaining his release from his former label, Epic Records. Since then, Bobby has found his groove as an independent act and it continues with the release of “Hoochie Daddy.” The track is an energetic release that spotlights Bobby’s fun spirit, one that’s been on full display thanks to videos and posts he’s shared on social media.

“Hoochie Daddy” follows recent singles that Bobby has shared over the past months which include “Get ‘Em Back,” “They Don’t Know,” and “Shmoney.” The new single also comes after Bobby shared some details about his upcoming album, Ready To Live, during an interview with HotNewHipHop. He confirmed that the project will include features from DaBaby, Rich the Kid, Meek Mill, Rowdy Rebel, 42 Dugg, Key Glock, and more. He also confirmed that the long-awaited project will arrive at some point next month.

Prior to dropping his new single, Bobby had a surprise run-in with Eminem which led to some thinking that there could be a new collaboration on the way.

You can listen to “Hoochie Daddy” in the video above.