Bobby Shmurda Has Officially Been Released From Prison

It was reported yesterday that after spending six years behind bars, Bobby Shmurda (real name Ackquille Pollard) would get out of prison on a conditional release today. Sure enough, this morning, the rapper was released from Clinton Correctional Facility.

A spokesperson from the New York State Department Of Corrections told Vulture, “At approximately 8:30 this morning, Ackquille Pollard was conditionally released from Clinton Correctional Facility. Mr. Pollard will be under community supervision in Kings County until he completes his sentence on February 23, 2026.”

Shmurda preemptively celebrated his then-upcoming release last night with an Instagram post. He shared a 5-minute clip from the movie King Of New York, in which Christopher Walken’s character gets out of prison and then celebrates his freedom. Shmurda wrote alongside his post, “How the fuc y’all forget about me.”

Quavo recently vowed to be the one to pick Shmurda up from prison, saying, “I’m going to get my guy. I’m personally gonna go pick up Bobby Shmurda. I’m ’bout to go get him. I’m gonna let him show you how I’m gonna pick him up. It’s gonna be big.” Yesterday, Shmurda’s mother indicated that once the rapper is free, he plans to spend most of his time making music.