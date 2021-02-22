Quavo Vows To Pick Up Bobby Shmurda From Prison When He’s Released

With Bobby Shmurda’s five-year prison sentence finally coming to an end this month, the 26-year-old Brooklyn native has become the focal point of all the buzz in hip-hop this week. While fans speculate about his post-prison activities and his longtime friend and partner-in-rhyme Rowdy Rebel promising the two will touch the stage again soon, another figure in rap found a way to become part of the moment, according to Billboard.

In a yet-to-be-published interview coming soon as part of a Bleacher Report event, Migos member Quavo told Billboard, “I’m going to get my guy. I’m personally gonna go pick up Bobby Shmurda. I’m bout to go get him. I’m gonna let him show you how I’m gonna pick him up. It’s gonna be big.” According to the report, Bobby and Migos were working on a joint mixtape to be titled Migos Shmigo Gang. Naturally, the collaboration was derailed by Bobby’s arrest in December 2014 and eventual guilty plea on 4th-degree conspiracy and 2nd-degree criminal weapons possession charges.

Rowdy, who was arrested alongside Bobby and released earlier after Bobby was denied parole for behavioral problems inside, told Hot 97 that the two planned to attend — and possibly perform at — New York’s Summer Jam this year. Bobby’s whose last major hit was “Hot N****” back in 2014 will have to imitate his labelmate and hit the ground running like “Jesse Owens” to make up for the lost time. With Quavo at the wheel, he’ll be getting back to the studio that much quicker.