Bobby Shmurda And Rowdy Rebel Are Finally Getting To Tour Together

Here’s a “strange, but true” fact that is truly wild to think about: Despite being famous since they were just barely in their 20s, Bobby Shmurda and Rowdy Rebel have never gone on tour. The reason for this: In December 2014, at the height of the mania for Bobby’s hit “Hot N****,” Bobby, Rowdy, and the rest of their crew, GS9, were arrested and charged for gang activity under the RICO Act. In 2016, both rappers took plea deals in exchange for five and six-year sentences, respectively, effectively curtailing their thrilling rise to stardom.

Both were released recently and have had an inspiring comeback that was unfortunately marred by label conflict on Bobby’s side, leading to him splitting from Epic Records and striking out independently with Roc Nation. However, they aren’t letting their newly split-label situation stop them from finally having the triumphant tour they always deserved. This week, they announced their upcoming tour, the Bodmon Tour, with Bobby as headliner supported by Rowdy (oddly enough, Rowdy’s actually the only one to have dropped his full-length debut, Rebel Vs. Rowdy, which he did in July, although Bobby dropped the Bodboy EP in August).

The two New Yorkers are making up for lost time, setting out in Maine in October and running through December in Fort Lauderdale, FL. You can check out the dates below.

10/8 – Portland, ME @ Cross Insurance Arena

10/30 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

11/1 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

11/4 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

11/6 – Denver, CO @ Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom

11/9 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s Austin

11/10 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues Dallas

11/13 – Silver Springs, MD @ The Fillmore

11/14 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore

11/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

11/17 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

11/18 – Rochester, NY @ CWater Street Music Hall

11/19 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5

11/20 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom

11/22 – Atlanta, GA @ The Tabernacle

11/23 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

11/25 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s

11/26 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore

11/27 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre & Ballroom

11/29 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore

11/30 – Indianapolis, IN @ Old National Centre

12/1 – Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre

12/3 – Norfolk, VA @ The Norva

12/6 – Orlando, FL @ Vanguard

12/7 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live

12/8 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live