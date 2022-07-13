Rowdy Rebel’s story is low-key pretty fascinating. The Brooklyn rapper went from the height of popularity to serving a six-year prison sentence and this Friday, July 15, he finally releases his debut album. It’s called Rowdy Vs. Rebel, a title that addresses Rowdy’s duality and his struggle between doing the right thing and doing the things that first landed him in hot water, to begin with. Rowdy has released a hype trailer depicting his dramatic rise, fall, and return, as well as detailing the album’s features and previewing some of its drill-oriented songs.

In addition to Rowdy’s apparent multiple personalities, the album is also set to feature A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, with whom Rowdy collaborated on “9 Bridge,” Dreezy, Drizzy Juliano, Kamikaze Kai, Fivio Foreign (can we give these drill guys some props for their alliterative nicknames?), French Montana, and Jadakiss. The trailer features clips of some of Rowdy’s in-studio link-ups with French Montana and Fivio, as well as snippets of videos in which he’s appeared, including CJ’s “Whoopty” remix and “Woo Nina.” The final clip finds Rowdy reiterating the album’s theme and wondering “Who gone win?” It looks like we’ll find out.

Watch Rowdy Rebel’s Rowdy Vs. Rebel album trailer above.

Rowdy Vs. Rebel is out on 7/15 via Epic Records. You can pre-save it here.