Here’s How To Watch The Bonnaroo 2025 Livestream

It’s Bonnaroo time: The four-day festival launches today (June 12). If you’re not going to be down in Tennessee this weekend, though, you can still watch: Some of this weekend’s sets will be streaming on Hulu, including performances from headliners Olivia Rodrigo, Tyler The Creator, Luke Combs, and Hozier (who’s still performing despite his recent illness).
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, meanwhile, are doing the first Roo Residency this year, meaning they’ll be playing three different sets over three days.
If you’re not currently a Hulu subscriber, Hulu’s Bonnaroo landing page also includes a link to sign up for a one-month free trial.
Check out the livestream schedule below. All times are p.m. and CT unless otherwise noted, and the channel where the set will broadcast is noted in parentheses.
Bonnaroo 2025 Livestream Schedule For Thursday, June 12
07:15 — Marcus King (1)
07:05 — King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard (2)
08:20 — Wisp (1)
08:50 — Die Spitz (1)
09:10 — The Red Clay Strays (2)
09:20 — Wilderado (1)
10:10 — Luke Combs (1)
10:30 — Rainbow Kitten Surprise (2)
11:10 — Goose (2)
12:00 a.m. — Joey Valence & Brae (1)
12:45 a.m. — Megadeth (2)
01:05 a.m. — Insane Clown Posse (1)
Bonnaroo 2025 Livestream Schedule For Friday, June 13
07:05 — Cults (1)
07:05 — King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard (2)
07:40 — Foster The People (1)
08:45 — John Summit (1)
09:10 — The Red Clay Strays (2)
10:05 — Marina (1)
10:30 — Rainbow Kitten Surprise (2)
11:10 — Tyler The Creator (1)
11:10 — Goose (2)
12:30 a.m. — Glass Animals (1)
12:45 a.m. — Megadeth (2)
Bonnaroo 2025 Livestream Schedule For Saturday, June 14
07:55 — Dope Lemon (2)
08:15 — Jessie Murph (1)
09:00 — Action Bronson (2)
09:25 — Beabadoobee (1)
10:05 — Wave To Earth (2)
10:30 — Olivia Rodrigo (1)
11:10 — Mt. Joy (2)
12:05 a.m. — Modest Mouse (1)
12:15 a.m. — King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard (2)
01:25 a.m. — Nelly (1)
Bonnaroo 2025 Livestream Schedule For Sunday, June 15
04:10 — Treaty Oak Revival (1)
04:10 — Alexandra Kay (2)
04:35 — Natasha Bedingfield (2)
05:15 — Remi Wolf (1)
05:25 — James Arthur (2)
06:15 — King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard (2)
06:25 — Alex Warren (1)
07:30 — Vampire Weekend (1)
08:30 — Jack’s Mannequin (2)
08:45 — Queens Of The Stone Age (1)
09:40 — Dispatch (2)
10:05 — Hozier (1)