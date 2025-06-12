Here’s How To Watch The Bonnaroo 2025 Livestream

It’s Bonnaroo time: The four-day festival launches today (June 12). If you’re not going to be down in Tennessee this weekend, though, you can still watch: Some of this weekend’s sets will be streaming on Hulu, including performances from headliners Olivia Rodrigo, Tyler The Creator, Luke Combs, and Hozier (who’s still performing despite his recent illness).

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, meanwhile, are doing the first Roo Residency this year, meaning they’ll be playing three different sets over three days.

If you’re not currently a Hulu subscriber, Hulu’s Bonnaroo landing page also includes a link to sign up for a one-month free trial.

Check out the livestream schedule below. All times are p.m. and CT unless otherwise noted, and the channel where the set will broadcast is noted in parentheses.