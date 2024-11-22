Bossman Dlow’s ‘The Biggest Pt. 2’ Video Celebrates His Breakout 2024

If anyone has the right to brag about having “the biggest” year in rap, Bossman Dlow certainly has a claim. The Port Salerno, Florida native had his biggest career break yet this year when his single “Get In With Me” became a runaway hit on TikTok in January, leading to his first placement on the Billboard Hot 100, just five years after starting rapping professionally. He followed up in February with “Mr Pot Scraper” and in March with his third mixtape, Mr Beat the Road. His latest single, “The Biggest P. 2,” celebrates all of that success while predicting even more ahead.

Bossman Dlow first started taking rap seriously in 2019, fresh off a stint in county jail. His debut mixtape, Too Slippery, came out in January 2023, leading to a record deal with Alamo Records that summer. In December, Too Slippery was re-released as 2 Slippery, while “Get In With Me” was initially released this year as a freestyle on Kreepin Through the Streetz, a Jacksonville-based YouTube series. The resulting buzz led to Dlow landing on the 2024 XXL Freshman class, being tapped as a feature Ciara, Nardo Wick, and Rob49, while singles like “Come Here” with Sexyy Red, “Finesse” with GloRilla, and “PJ” with Lil Baby helped further solidify Bossman Dlow’s rise.

Watch the video for “The Biggest, Pt. 2” above.