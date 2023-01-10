Lizzo
Getty Image
Music

Lizzo, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Post Malone, And More To Headline BottleRock Festival 2023

From When We Were Young Fest to Coachella, this year is packed with festivals. Today, January 8, the lineup was revealed for the BottleRock festival, the self-proclaimed “best music, wine, food and brew festival” that takes place at California’s Napa Valley Expo. The headliners are not to be missed: Red Hot Chili Peppers, Post Malone, Lizzo, Duran Duran, Lil Nas X, and Smashing Pumpkins.

There are over 75 acts who will be taking the stage. Some noteworthy performers include Leon Bridges, Wu-Tang Clan, The National, Sheryl Crow, Carly Rae Jepsen, Japanese Breakfast, Yung Gravy, Tove Lo, Phantogram, Dayglow, Bastille, The Struts, Kennyhoopla, Cautious Clay, Billy Strings, Caamp, Nile Rogers & Chic, Taj Magal, The Wrecks, Starcrawler, Jean Dawson, The Stone Foxes, Teddy Swims, Lupe Fiasco, and more. It’ll be happening from Friday, May 26 to Sunday, May 28. It’s the festival’s 10th anniversary.

Last year’s lineup had headliners like Metallica, Pink, Twenty One Pilots, and Luke Combs, with other performers including Greta Van Fleet, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Bleachers, Spoon, Banks, Alessia Cara, Saint Jhn, Vance Joy, Michael Franti & Spearhead, Silversun Pickups, The Wailers featuring Julian Marley, Yola, Tai Verdes, and more.

Tickets go on sale Tuesday, January 10, at noon PT. Find more information on their website.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

Listen To This
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2023
by: Uproxx authors
The Best Vinyl Releases Of December 2022
by: Uproxx authors
The Best Hip-Hop Songs Of 2022
by: Uproxx authors and
This Year’s Best New Holiday Music That You’ll Actually Want To Listen To
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
×