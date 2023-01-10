From When We Were Young Fest to Coachella, this year is packed with festivals. Today, January 8, the lineup was revealed for the BottleRock festival, the self-proclaimed “best music, wine, food and brew festival” that takes place at California’s Napa Valley Expo. The headliners are not to be missed: Red Hot Chili Peppers, Post Malone, Lizzo, Duran Duran, Lil Nas X, and Smashing Pumpkins.

There are over 75 acts who will be taking the stage. Some noteworthy performers include Leon Bridges, Wu-Tang Clan, The National, Sheryl Crow, Carly Rae Jepsen, Japanese Breakfast, Yung Gravy, Tove Lo, Phantogram, Dayglow, Bastille, The Struts, Kennyhoopla, Cautious Clay, Billy Strings, Caamp, Nile Rogers & Chic, Taj Magal, The Wrecks, Starcrawler, Jean Dawson, The Stone Foxes, Teddy Swims, Lupe Fiasco, and more. It’ll be happening from Friday, May 26 to Sunday, May 28. It’s the festival’s 10th anniversary.

The BottleRock 2023 lineup is HERE! 🥳🎶 3-day tickets go on sale tomorrow, January 10, at noon PT. ✨ pic.twitter.com/KAxfofpzAz — BottleRock Napa (@BottleRockNapa) January 9, 2023

Last year’s lineup had headliners like Metallica, Pink, Twenty One Pilots, and Luke Combs, with other performers including Greta Van Fleet, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Bleachers, Spoon, Banks, Alessia Cara, Saint Jhn, Vance Joy, Michael Franti & Spearhead, Silversun Pickups, The Wailers featuring Julian Marley, Yola, Tai Verdes, and more.

Tickets go on sale Tuesday, January 10, at noon PT. Find more information on their website.

