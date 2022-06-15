It’s been over two years since Brent Faiyaz released an album, with his last effort being 2020’s F*ck The World. While the project only peaked at No. 20 on the Billboard 200, it would go down to be one of the more celebrated R&B projects of that year. Since then, fans have been patiently waiting for the singer’s third album, and luckily enough for them, the wait for the upcoming project hasn’t been too grueling. He’s released records like “Mercedes,” “Wasting Time,” “Show U Off,” and “Gravity.” Thankfully, at long last, Brent arrived with the news that we’d been waiting for.

Brent announced the title for his third project and revealed its collaborators as well. Wasteland is set to arrive sooner than later, and in a trailer for the album, Brent revealed who helped him craft his next body of work. In total, the list of collaborators reads as follows: Drake, Raphael Saadiq, Alicia Keys, The-Dream, Tyler, The Creator, Nascent, No I.D., Paperboy Fabe, Mike Dean, Jorja Smith, Lil Rece, The Neptunes, Jonathan “Freeze” Wells, Mikeblud, OG Che’ The Sensei, Joony, DJ Dahi, Beat Butcha, Steve Lacy, Itai Schwartz, Jayne Andrew, Coop The Truth, Sam Wish, Malcolm Mays, and Jimi Cravity.

The records with Drake and Tyler The Creator have already been released, those being “Wasting Time” (prod. The Neptunes) and “Gravity” (prod. DJ Dahi) respectively. Jorja’s contribution could be the previously released record “Nobody But You” with Sonder, Brent’s group with producers Dpat and Atu.

As for an official released date, we’ll have to wait a bit longer to

You can view the album trailer in the video above.