From the early moments of his career to today, Drake has always offered a hand in spotlighting acts within the newer generation of both hip-hop and R&B. This includes ASAP Rocky and Kendrick Lamar, who he brought on to headline his 2012 Club Paradise tour before they earned their respective mainstream breakouts within the year that followed. Other names include Jhene Aiko, Migos, Lil Baby, and most recently Yung Bleu. The Toronto rapper’s streak continues with “Wasting Time,” his latest track alongside Brent Faiyaz.

He guests on The Neptunes-produced song that finds the pair pouring out their hearts to a special woman in their lives. While there might be issues in their growing relationship, Brent and Drake still desire to spend their free time with the respective women they have so much love for.

This song arrives after Brent grew to be one of 2020’s most popular R&B acts thanks to his F*ck The World project. The ten-track effort showed a more narcissistic side of the singer, one that often dipped into toxic habits within love. Recently, he’s kept fans happy with singles that include “Gravity” with Tyler The Creator and “Show U Off“.

As for Drake, the rapper continues to make his supporters wait for his upcoming sixth album, Certified Lover Boy. The project was supposed to arrive at the top of the year, but multiple delays have left fans with nothing but its lead single, “Laugh Now Cry Later” with Lil Durk, and hope that it arrives sooner than later.

You can press play on “Wasting Time” in the video above.