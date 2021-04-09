While Brent Faiyaz has been impressing listeners over the past couple of years, the collective that he’s also a part of, Sonder, has been rather quiet since their 2017 project, Into. All of that hopefully changes tonight as the group returns with a brand new single. Backed by Faiyaz’s vocals and production from Atu and Dpat, the trio that is Sonder drops “Nobody But You,” which includes a gust appearance from Jorja Smith. On the track, Faiyaz plays a poor-performing companion in the eyes of Jorja, but in recognizing his faults, he promises to improve his ways. Jorja, on the other hand, is extremely skeptical of this declaration as she notes he only cares about himself and no one else.

Prior to the release of Sonder’s new single, Faiyaz dropped his “Show U Off” single in honor of Women’s History Month. The track featured production from Atu and Dpat and arrived with a video that spotlighted the many women that seemingly played a significant role in the singer’s life. It arrived after Faiyaz joined Tyler The Creator for “Gravity,” which was shared as a part of Adidas’ Songs From Scratch series.

Jorja Smith on the other hand is a few weeks removed from her “Addicted” single, which arrived not too long after her “Come Over” collaboration with Popcaan.

You can give the track a listen above.