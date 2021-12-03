Brent Faiyaz continues his mission to turn R&B into the most toxic genre with “Mercedes.” On the cool new single, Faiyaz tries to explain to a potential paramour the danger in pursuing him, claiming, “My block too hot to have a lady” because “If they can’t get to me, they’ll try my baby.” Okay, Batman.

Faiyaz has slowly but surely become a fixture of New Music Friday over the past 12 months, after being included on singles from the likes of Tyler The Creator (“Gravity“), Sonder (“Nobody But You” featuring Jorja Smith), Drake (“Wasting Time“), and Baby Keem (“Lost Souls” from the deluxe version of The Melodic Blue). On the solo tip, Brent also countered the perception of his toxicity with the prideful “Show You Off.”

As he grows in popularity, though, fans have gotten more and more anxious for the follow-up to his 2017 debut album Sonder Son. While his 2020 EP F*ck The World did a fine job of tiding some fans over as they waited, his buzz has only grown, leading to an equivalent increase in fan messages needling him to release a full project. With 2022 right around the corner, they’ll likely have to wait until next year… but that wait won’t be so long.

brent faiyaz , i KNOW you ain’t just had us thinking we were gonna get an album & we got just one song.. pic.twitter.com/7vE2LBaqTa — via! (@die4via) December 3, 2021

me thinking brent faiyaz was actually gonna drop an album.. pic.twitter.com/I766IuATPs — certified (@adrianfaiyaz) December 3, 2021

hey brent faiyaz the song was nice! where’s the rest of the album😄 pic.twitter.com/u2M4dKhjYc — 🖤 (@s0ggy_c3real) December 3, 2021

Listen to Brent Faiyaz’s “Mercedes” above.