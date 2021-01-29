After a monster 2019, Tyler the Creator kept things rather quiet in 2020, limiting his musical work to just a few guest features on tracks. His voice could be found on songs like Channel Tres’ “Fuego” and Westside Gunn’s “327” with Joey Badass. With a new year underway, the rapper picks up where he left off and joins Brent Faiyaz for their new single, “Gravity.”

The track is the duo’s first collaboration and it goes out to a significant other who stuck by their side through the ups and downs over the years. Despite their loyalty, Brent and Tyler ask them to move on to someone else so they don’t spend a lifetime waiting for their commitment to a full-on relationship.

The track was released with production from DJ Dahi and help from Adidas as a part of the brand’s Songs From Scratch series, which shares tracks that are rooted in “curated collaboration between artists” who, of course, create a song from scratch. While things were quiet for Tyler in 2020, Brent, on the other hand, had a pretty good year thanks to his sophomore album, F*ck The World. The ten-track effort stood out as one of last year’s best R&B albums and gave the Maryland singer a new group of fans who slowly fell in love with his music.

You can listen to “Gravity” and watch how the track came together above.