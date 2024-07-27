Here Are The Broccoli City Festival Set Times For 2024

Washington, DC’s premier music event, Broccoli City Festival is back. Today (July 27) and tomorrow (July 28) festival goers will gather at Audi Field to witness headliners Megan Thee Stallion , Gunna , and PartyNextDoor perform their latest projects among other acts and activities.

Broccoli City Festival Set Times For Saturday, July 27, 2024

According to the festival’s official Instagram page, here are the official set times for July 27 (all times p.m. and local). Over on the Converse Stage, Skilla Baby will open the festival at 2:10. Amaarae will follow at 3 pm. Then Hoe Down with Tanner Adell is scheduled to hold the crowd over beginning at 3:55 pm. At 4:45 Fridayy will take to the stage. By 5:40, Trapsoul Karaoke hosted by Bryson Tiller will go down. Lil Yachty & The Concrete Family will go on at 6:35. PartyNextDoor should be on stage by 7:45. Then at 9:10, Megan Thee Stallion will start her headlining set to close out the festival.

Simultaneously, the City Stage has several notable acts of its own. OCTFME will kick things off at 3. At 3:45 Crank Caviar will join them. ChloTheGod will take to the stage at 4:30. Then Ryan Trey is set for 5:05. Coco Butter with Uncle Waffles is scheduled for 6. At 7:25 Teezo Touchdown should be on stage. If you are unable to make your way over to the Converse Stage, at 8 pm a live feed will broadcast from City Stage.

Broccoli City Festival Set Times For Sunday, July 28, 2024

At this time, set times for Sunday, July 28 haven’t been shared.