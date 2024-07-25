Way back in 2022, Roc Nation and Time Studios announced they were partnering on a documentary about Megan Thee Stallion. Well, it appears things have progressed since then, as the doc is reportedly arriving soon.

A new Hollywood Reporter feature about Time Studios notes that according to the company, the Meg doc “has been sold to a major streamer for a fall debut.” No further specifics about the release plan were given.

A 2022 press release says of the multi-part, Nneka Onuorah-directed series:

“The documentary will provide viewers with an intimate perspective into Megan’s life and career. From delving into Megan’s upbringing in Texas to chronicling key milestones in her career, the project will shed light on the many facets of Houston native’s multilayered personality. […] With a mix of rare archival footage and fresh verité video, the documentary will highlight Megan’s rise from viral freestyling phenom to iconic cultural powerhouse. Beyond amplifying the Houston native’s journey to success, the project will also touch on how Megan overcame various personal hurdles to thrive in her professional career.”

Time Studios Co-Head of Documentary Loren Hammonds also said at the time, “We are thrilled to be able to work with Roc Nation to share Megan’s story with the world. Millions of people are familiar with her as an entertainer, but this series will give her a chance to share her truth as never before. Her story is a powerful one, and the accomplishments that she continues to achieve are remarkable. We feel lucky to have this opportunity to capture her at a crucial moment in her life and career, as she continues to grow exponentially in both her artistry and global impact.”