As we barrel closer to April, festival season truly is just around the corner. Now folks in the Washington DC area have something concrete to look forward to: Today (March 18), Broccoli City announced its 2024 lineup.

The fest, which goes down at Audi Field from July 27 to 28, is led by Megan Thee Stallion, Gunna, and PartyNextDoor. Also on the poster are Lil Yachty, The Concrete Family, Kaytranada, Victoria Monét, Key Glock, Sexyy Red, Teezo Touchdown, Fridayy, Veeze, Amaarae, Jordan Ward, Skilla Baby, Baby Tate, Tyan Trey, and Chlothegod.

Aside from the core music artists, there’s also a set of other experiences to enjoy, like Trapsoul Karaoke hosted by Bryson Tiller, Coco Butter with Uncle Waffles, Test Your Game with Duke Dennis, and more.

As for tickets, there’s a pre-sale live now, which you can access with the code “EATGOOD24.” All-in ticket prices (meaning no addition fees) currently start at $225. More information about tickets is available on the Broccoli City website.

Uproxx’s Wongo Okon was at least year’s fest and he said of the event (in which weather was a factor), “Broccoli City Festival was a hectic weekend, but in the end, it was a satisfying showcase. Strong performances from Asake, Rema, Ice Spice, Brent Faiyaz, Chloe Bailey, Coco Jones, and others made it all worthwhile — especially when the dastardly sun set for the day or was at least covered by clouds. Some improvements are definitely in store for the next edition of the festival, but the highs and lows of Broccoli City shouldn’t deter you from checking out their next showcase, especially if the necessary changes are made.”

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.