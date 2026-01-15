BTS have been gradually rolling out their return this month. First, they teased an album and a tour. Then, they announced the tour dates. Now, it’s album time, as today (January 15), the group announced Arirang, which is set for March 20.

BigHit’s website says of the album:

“BTS The 5th Album, ‘ARIRANG’ holds special significance as it marks the first album released by the group in three years and nine months and sets out the the direction the members will take moving forward. The members were deeply involved throughout the songwriting and production process, infusing their own thoughts and identities while expressing the emotions and reflections they experienced along their journey. Across 14 tracks, the album shares the honest stories BTS has long wanted to tell ARMY, who have been waiting for their full-group comeback. Filled with music that’s most true to BTS, the album serves as a heartfelt expression of gratitude to ARMY, who have remained by their side with unwavering support. Lastly, we would like to express our sincere thanks to all ARMY who have waited for so long.”

“Arirang” is also the name of a folk song that has been popular in both North and South Korea for hundreds of years and has strong cultural significance in the region.

Find BTS’ upcoming tour dates below.