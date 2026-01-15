BTS have been gradually rolling out their return this month. First, they teased an album and a tour. Then, they announced the tour dates. Now, it’s album time, as today (January 15), the group announced Arirang, which is set for March 20.
BigHit’s website says of the album:
“BTS The 5th Album, ‘ARIRANG’ holds special significance as it marks the first album released by the group in three years and nine months and sets out the the direction the members will take moving forward. The members were deeply involved throughout the songwriting and production process, infusing their own thoughts and identities while expressing the emotions and reflections they experienced along their journey.
Across 14 tracks, the album shares the honest stories BTS has long wanted to tell ARMY, who have been waiting for their full-group comeback. Filled with music that’s most true to BTS, the album serves as a heartfelt expression of gratitude to ARMY, who have remained by their side with unwavering support.
Lastly, we would like to express our sincere thanks to all ARMY who have waited for so long.”
“Arirang” is also the name of a folk song that has been popular in both North and South Korea for hundreds of years and has strong cultural significance in the region.
Find BTS’ upcoming tour dates below.
BTS’ 2026 & 2027 Tour Dates
04/09/2026 — Goyang, South Korea @ Goyang Stadium
04/11/2026 — Goyang, South Korea @ Goyang Stadium
04/12/2026 — Goyang, South Korea @ Goyang Stadium
04/17/2026 — Tokyo, Japan @ TBD
04/18/2026 — Tokyo, Japan @ TBD
04/25/2026 — Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium
04/26/2026 — Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium
05/02/2026 — El Paso, TX @ Sun Bowl Stadium
05/03/2026 — El Paso, TX @ Sun Bowl Stadium
05/07/2026 — Mexico City, Mexico @ Estadio GNP Seguros
05/09/2026 — Mexico City, Mexico @ Estadio GNP Seguros
05/10/2026 — Mexico City, Mexico @ Estadio GNP Seguros
05/16/2026 — Stanford, CA @ Stanford Stadium
05/17/2026 — Stanford, CA @ Stanford Stadium
05/23/2026 — Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium
05/24/2026 — Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium
05/27/2026 — Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium
06/12/2026 — Busan, South Korea @ TBD
06/13/2026 — Busan, South Korea @ TBD
06/26/2026 — Madrid, Spain @ Riyadh Air Metropolitano
06/27/2026 — Madrid, Spain @ Riyadh Air Metropolitano
07/01/2026 — Brussels, Belgium @ King Baudouin Stadium
07/02/2026 — Brussels, Belgium @ King Baudouin Stadium
07/06/2026 — London, England @ Tottenham Spur Stadium
07/07/2026 — London, England @ Tottenham Spur Stadium
07/11/2026 — Munich, Germany @ Allianz Arena
07/12/2026 — Munich, Germany @ Allianz Arena
07/17/2026 — Paris, France @ Stade de France
07/18/2026 — Paris, France @ Stade de France
08/01/2026 — East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
08/02/2026 — East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
08/05/2026 — Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium
08/06/2026 — Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium
08/10/2026 — Baltimore, MD @ M&T Bank Stadium
08/11/2026 — Baltimore, MD @ M&T Bank Stadium
08/15/2026 — Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium
08/16/2026 — Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium
08/22/2026 — Toronto, Ontario @ Rogers Stadium
08/23/2026 — Toronto, Ontario @ Rogers Stadium
08/27/2026 — Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field
08/28/2026 — Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field
09/01/2026 — Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium
09/02/2026 — Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium
09/05/2026 — Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium
09/06/2026 — Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium
10/02/2026 — Bogotá, Colombia @ TBD
10/03/2026 — Bogotá, Colombia @ TBD
10/09/2026 — Lima, Peru @ TBD
10/10/2026 — Lima, Peru @ TBD
10/16/2026 — Santiago, Chile @ TBD
10/17/2026 — Santiago, Chile @ TBD
10/23/2026 — Buenos Aires, Argentina @ TBD
10/24/2026 — Buenos Aires, Argentina @ TBD
10/28/2026 — São Paulo, Brazil @ TBD
10/30/2026 — São Paulo, Brazil @ TBD
10/31/2026 — São Paulo, Brazil @ TBD
11/19/2026 — Kaohsiung, Taiwan @ TBD
11/21/2026 — Kaohsiung, Taiwan @ TBD
11/22/2026 — Kaohsiung, Taiwan @ TBD
12/03/2026 — Bangkok, Thailand @ TBD
12/05/2026 — Bangkok, Thailand @ TBD
12/06/2026 — Bangkok, Thailand @ TBD
12/12/2026 — Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia @ TBD
12/13/2026 — Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia @ TBD
12/17/2026 — Singapore @ TBD
12/19/2026 — Singapore @ TBD
12/20/2026 — Singapore @ TBD
12/22/2026 — Singapore @ TBD
12/26/2026 — Jakarta, Indonesia @ TBD
12/27/2026 — Jakarta, Indonesia @ TBD
02/12/2027 — Melbourne, Australia @ TBD
02/13/2027 — Melbourne, Australia @ TBD
02/20/2027 — Sydney, Australia @ TBD
02/21/2027 — Sydney, Australia @ TBD
03/04/2027 — Hong Kong @ TBD
03/06/2027 — Hong Kong @ TBD
03/07/2027 — Hong Kong @ TBD
03/13/2027 — Manila, Philippines @ TBD
03/14/2027 — Manila, Philippines @ TBD
Arirang is out 3/20 via BigHit. Find more information here.