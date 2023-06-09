BTS is back. Last month, they announced their “Take Two” single. “To celebrate their 10th anniversary, BTS will release the digital single ‘Take Two’ this coming June,” Big Hit Music wrote on Twitter. “All seven members participated in ‘Take Two.’ The song conveys their appreciation toward ARMY for all the love you shower them with and their desire to always be together with you.”

The song is finally out today, ahead of their 10-year anniversary festival in Seoul. All seven members have their own chance to sing, which is exciting for fans after they heard that a BTS comeback was not confirmed for 2025. “We said we ‘hope’ the members can resume in 2025, not ‘will’,” Bang Si-Hyuk’s (CEO of the band’s agency HYBE) said. “BTS and the firm will both work for it, but it doesn’t mean we can target [the date of 2025].”

However, a BTS memoir is coming next month, titled Beyond The Story: 10-Year Record Of BTS. It’s written by journalist Myeongseok Kang and members of the group, and it’ll be 544 pages long. Because it was first announced as a mystery book, pop fans assumed it was Taylor Swift, since 5+4+4 equals 13 and the audiobook is 13 hours long. Poor Swifties, but great news for fans of the K-pop group.

Listen to “Take Two” above.