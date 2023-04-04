If you thought Burna Boy’s set at Dreamville Festival 2023 this past weekend was one for the books, the international superstar is just starting. The “Last Last” musician made his debut performance at the multi-day event in Raleigh, North Carolina, but his upcoming concert date in New York is where the real history is being made.

With Burna Boy’s Love, Damini World Tour is set to stop at Citi Field in New York on coming July 8; this will make the Afro-fusion act the first Nigerian artist to headline a US stadium, according to Billboard. Last year, Burna Boy set his name in the history books by becoming the first Nigerian act to headline Madison Square Garden thanks to his show Burna Boy Presents One Night in Space.

Citi card members’ pre-sale tickets start tomorrow, Tuesday, April 4, at 10 am local time. The general ticket sale begins on Friday, April 7, at 10 am local time. For more information, click here.

Bruna Boy’s Love, Damini album continues to perform well on the global charts. In fact, late last month, Burna released the long-awaited visual for his epic collaborative track “Rollercoaster” with J Balvin.

When discussing the inspiration behind the globally successful album, Burna Boy wrote on Twitter, “Love, Damini is a personal body of work,” adding, “It’s about the ups and downs, the growth, the L’s and W’s. I’m excited to share this journey and roll out with you all.”

View the remaining tour dates below.*

04/08 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

04/12 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

05/20 — Paris, FR @ La Defense

06/03 — London, UK @ London Stadium

06/17 — Arnhem, Netherlands @ Gelredome

07/08 — Flushing, NY @ CitiField

*The tour schedule above does not include festival dates.

Burna Boy will perform at Coachella 2023, Afro Nation Miami 2023, Afro Nation Portugal 2023, Roskilde Festival 2023, Colours of Ostrava 2023, and Big Slap 2023.

Burna Boy is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.