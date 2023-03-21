Burna Boy is at the top of his game. With the breakthrough success of his sixth studio album, Love, Damini, and single “Last Last,” the African Giant is an international force to be reckoned with, headlining festivals (like Dreamville Fest and Afro Nation) left and right. Equally as dominant as the Afro-fusion star, Colombian singer J Balvin.

The pair joined musical forces on “Rollercoaster,” and it quickly became a fan-favorite across geographic borders. Now, after releasing a flurry of other videos for songs featured on the album, including ‘”Kilometre,” “Last Last,” “For You Hand” featuring Ed Sheeran, “Vanila,” “Whiskey,” and “Common Person,” Burna Boy has finally dropped an official video for the fluid track.

Directed by Loris Russier, the pair met at the Lafayette Theater and are sucked into the multiverse that is their undeniable success and fame as they reflect on just how far they’ve come as Burna sings, “I no want you to dey waste my time / I no wanna wait ’til it’s all over / This life is a gift from The Most High, Jah / That is why I’m thankful for all I have.”

“Love, Damini is a personal body of work,” before adding, “It’s about the ups and downs, the growth, the L’s and W’s. I’m excited to share this journey and roll out with you all.”

Watch the full video for “Rollercoaster” above.

