J Balvin will be making his return to concerts this year through VR. Last night (January 26), the Colombian superstar announced his upcoming show J Balvin Futurum: A VR Concert Experience.

J Balvin is teaming up with iHeartRadio to put on his VR concert. During the 45-minute set, he will perform his hits like “Mi Gente,” “La Canción,” which originally featured Bad Bunny, and “I Like It,” Cardi B‘s song that took him to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. J Balvin expressed his excitement to deliver his music through the VR medium.

“I’m always looking for new and innovative ways to expand access to art and the VR space is one with limitless opportunity,” he said in a statement. “The whole show has a futuristic vibe including some crazy robotics twice my size. It will be one of my wildest shows ever and I’m grateful to Meta and iHeart for the unique collaboration and the platform to explore my passion for technology in a way that allows my fans to experience my music together in a different way.”

There are multiple ways to watch J Balvin Futurum: A VR Concert Experience on February 17 at 6 pm PST. The 180-degree concert experience will be streaming on iHeartRadio’s Facebook and Instagram pages, Meta Quest TV, and Messenger’s Watch Together.