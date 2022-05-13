In 2019 and 2020, Burna Boy declared himself king of afrobeats with his fourth and fifth albums African Giant and Twice As Tall. For what it’s worth, the star Nigerian singer proved that he was worthy of the title with the projects. African Giant gave Burna worldwide recognition, together with the release of “Ye,” while the success of Twice As Tall was stepped after it gave Burna his first Grammy award. Nearly two years after he released the award-winning album, Burna is ready to bring things to a new level, and its starts with his new single, “Last Last.”

On the new record, Burna conquers heartbreak and reinforces the claim that he is the best of the best. The track also arrives with a grandiose video that captures him in a celebratory mood around friends as he flaunts his lavish mansion, flashy jewelry, and of course, his Grammy trophy. “Last Last” was released together with an announcement about Burna’s sixth album.

Love, Damini, with the latter word being the singer’s first name, will arrive on June 30. Burna first announced the project last month at his Madison Square Garden show where he became the first Nigerian singer to have a headlining performance at the legendary venue. Love, Damini will feature 19 songs including “Last Last” and the previously released “Kilometre.”

You can watch the video for “Last Last” above.

Love Damini is out 6/30 via Atlantic. You can pre-save it here.

