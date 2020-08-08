After appearing achieving mainstream success with “Ye,” off his 2018 album Outside, Burna Boy reached for the stars. His fourth album, African Giant, earning him his first Grammy nomination, and leading to performances on late-night TV and NPR’s Tiny Desk. Now he’s unveiling details about his next big step, namely his fifth album, Twice as Tall.

Burna Boy took to his social media accounts to reveal the album’s release date and tracklist. The project, which arrives August 13, is executive produced by himself, Diddy, and Bosede Ogulu, and it marks the first time Diddy has served as executive producer since Nipsey Hussle’s 2018 album Victory Lap. Loaded with 15 songs, the album will feature the likes of Coldplay’s Chris Martin, Stormzy, Youssou N’Dour, Sauti Sol, and Naughty By Nature, and it taps Mike Dean, Timbaland, LeriQ, Telz, and more for production.

Check out the album announcement above and scroll down to view the album’s tracklist.

1. “Level Up (Twice As Tall)” Feat. Youssou N’Dour

2. “Alarm Clock”

3. “Way Too Big”

4. “Bebo”

5. “Wonderful”

6. “Onyeka (Baby)”

7. “Naughty By Nature” Feat. Naughty By Nature

8. “Comma”

9. “No Fit Vex”

10. “23”

11. “Time Flies” feat. Sauti Sol

12. “Monsters You Made” Feat. Chris Martin

13. “Wetin Dey Sup”

14. “Real Life” Feat. Stormzy

15. “Bank On It”

Twice As Tall is out 08/13 via Atlantic.

Burna Boy is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music.