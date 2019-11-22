Stormzy Recruits Ed Sheeran And Burna Boy For His Passionate New Single ‘Own It’

Ed Sheeran got a bunch of assists earlier this year for his new album, No. 6 Collaborations Project. The premise of the record is, as the title gives away, that Sheeran made some songs with musical partners, including Cardi B, Khalid, Camila Cabello, Justin Bieber, Chance The Rapper, Travis Scott, Eminem, 50 Cent, Bruno Mars, and Stormzy. Now Sheeran has decided to return the favor to Stormzy, as he features (along with Burna Boy) on Stormzy’s latest single, “Own It.”

On the track, the three pay tribute to a woman they admire, as Burna Boy offers the chorus, “Own it / Girl, you just own it / ‘Cause your body’s on fire / Show me how to control it.” Sheeran shares similar thoughts during his verse, singing, “I used to love bein’ alone, but now I can’t stand it / Reachin’ out my palm for you to put your hand in / Girl, you are the one and I don’t understand it / How you lighten up the room with your glow.”

While this is a reunion for Stormzy and Sheeran, this is the first time Burna Boy has paired with the grime star on a song.

Watch the “Own It” video above.

Some artists mentioned are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music.