Nigerian artist Burna Boy has recently launched into the mainstream, despite having four studio albums released. The singer brought his unique sound to the NPR Tiny Desk room, which has housed shows for the likes of Taylor Swift and Lizzo.

Burna Boy showcased his uplifting hits backed by a full band. A pioneer of the genre Afro-fusion, Burna Boy’s music incorporates a myriad of influences laid over a steady foundation. The singer began with the song “Gbona” before moving on to “Wetin Man Go Do,” “Dangote,” and his breakout hit “Ye.” Burna Boy’s deep, crooning voice melts over smooth synths, groovy guitars, and jazzy drums.

According to NPR, Burna Boy didn’t leave much time for anything else besides his music. Burna Boy arrived at the studio between two sold-out D.C. shows, so it’s no wonder his mother/ manager, Bose Ogulu, said the singer didn’t have time for an interview. “Burna has been working really hard so please bear with us,” she told NPR. “The band will arrive well before him. Let me know the latest time at which he can arrive.”

Watch Burna Boy on NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert series below.

