Busta Rhymes was recently involved in a physical altercation that has landed him in some legal trouble.

A statement from the New York Police Department shared with XXL reads:

“On Friday, January 10, 2025, at approximately 1016 hours, police responded to a 911 call of a past harassment in the vicinity of Jay Street and Front Street, within the confines of the 84 precinct. Upon arrival, officers were informed by a 50-year old male victim that he engaged in a verbal dispute with an unidentified individual, which resulted in the unidentified individual punching the victim in the face numerous times. The victim sustained swelling to the left side of the face. EMS transported the victim to NYC Health and Hospitals/Woodhull in stable condition. There are no arrests have been made at this time and the investigation remains ongoing.”

USA Today also reports Busta turned himself in on January 14, and that he was charged with third-degree assault and given a desk appearance ticket, “which requires him to make an appearance in criminal court for an arraignment.”

TMZ claims the victim was Busta’s assistant Dashiel Gables, and that the dispute was over Gables being on his phone during work hours. Busta reportedly left the scene before turning himself in.