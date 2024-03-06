One week from today (March 6) was supposed to mark the start of Busta Rhymes’ Blockbusta Tour. It appears that is no longer happening, though, but we didn’t hear it from Busta himself.

As USA Today reported at around 4 p.m. ET yesterday (March 5), all of the Blockbusta Tour dates are now listed as “cancelled” on the Ticketmaster website. No reason is listed: Ticket pages for individual shows say simply, “Unfortunately, the Event Organizer has had to cancel your event,” along with information about refunds for those who have already purchased tickets.

Rhymes has yet to address the cancellation, despite posting a promo video for his Blockbusta album on Instagram hours after the USA Today report.

Check out the affected dates (all of them) below.