One week from today (March 6) was supposed to mark the start of Busta Rhymes’ Blockbusta Tour. It appears that is no longer happening, though, but we didn’t hear it from Busta himself.
As USA Today reported at around 4 p.m. ET yesterday (March 5), all of the Blockbusta Tour dates are now listed as “cancelled” on the Ticketmaster website. No reason is listed: Ticket pages for individual shows say simply, “Unfortunately, the Event Organizer has had to cancel your event,” along with information about refunds for those who have already purchased tickets.
Rhymes has yet to address the cancellation, despite posting a promo video for his Blockbusta album on Instagram hours after the USA Today report.
Check out the affected dates (all of them) below.
Busta Rhymes 2024 Tour Dates: Blockbusta Tour (Canceled)
03/13 — San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
03/15 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
03/16 — Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues
03/17 — San Diego, CA @ SOMA
03/19 — Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues
03/20 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
03/22 — Denver, CO Fillmore Auditorium
03/24 — Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom
03/26 — Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
03/28 — Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall
03/30 — Atlanta, GA @ Coca Cola Roxy
04/01 — Orlando, FL @ House of Blues
04/02 — Miami Beach, FL @ Fillmore Miami Beach At Jackie Gleason Theatre
04/04 — Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
04/05 — Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte
04/07 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia
04/08 — Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring
04/09 — Boston, MA @ House of Blues
04/11 — Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit
04/12 — Toronto, ON @ HISTORY
04/14 — Chicago, IL @ Radius Chicago
04/17 — Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
04/18 — Cincinnati, OH @ Andrew Bradley Music Center
04/21 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount